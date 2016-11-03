Nov 3 Federal National Mortgage Association
:
* Federal National Mortgage Association - net income of $3.2
billion for Q3 of 2016, compared with net income of $2.0 billion
for the Q3 of 2015
* Federal National Mortgage Association - amount of draws
received from treasury to date under senior preferred stock
purchase agreement is $116.1 billion
* Federal National Mortgage Association - net revenues were
$5.6 billion in the third quarter of 2016 and $5.8 billion in
the third quarter of 2015
* Federal National Mortgage Association - qtrly
single-family net income was $1,940 million versus $2,039
million, multifamilty net income $375 million versus $324
million
Source text (bit.ly/2ehvZqo)
