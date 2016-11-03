UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 3 South Africa's Competition Commission:
* Recommended approval, without conditions, in large merger whereby RBA intends to acquire Tata Steel KZN business
* Has recommended approval, without conditions, of merger whereby Reshub and HPF to acquire three transferred hotels
* Recommended to tribunal an approval, without conditions, in large merger whereby Fortress intends to buy Lodestone
* Approved, without conditions, intermediate merger whereby Unitrans Automotive intends to acquire Messina Toyota
* Recommended to tribunal an approval, without conditions, in large merger whereby Wendel intends to acquire Tsebo Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2eCRgfg] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources