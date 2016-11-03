Nov 3 Apache Corp :
* Reported a loss of $607 million or $1.60 per diluted
common share during the third quarter of 2016
* At quarter end, apache's long-term debt remained unchanged
at $8.7 billion.
* Apache qtrly global production of 520,000 boe per day and
adjusted production of 438,000 boe per day
* Apache's 2016 capital expenditures are tracking in line
with its guidance of $2 billion.
* Expects to end 2016 at the high end of North American
onshore production guidance of 268,000 to 278,000 boe per day.
* Expects to end 2016 at the midpoint of international and
offshore production guidance of 170,000 to 180,000 boe per day
* Apache - in the fourth quarter, the company plans to
increase development drilling activity in the midland basin with
the addition of three rigs
* Qtrly total average oil price per barrel $44.35 versus
$46.30 last year
* Qtrly total average natural gas price $2.59 per mcf versus
$2.89 per MCF last year
* Apache - Apache's third-quarter loss totaled $12 million,
or $0.03 per share when adjusted for certain items
* Apache - plans to balance capital spending with cash flow
in the fourth quarter
* Qtrly oil and gas production revenues $1.44 billion versus
$1.61 billion
* Qtrly revenue $1.44 billion versus $1.53 billion
* Q3 revenue view $1.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Apache - expects rigs drilling in the midland basin to be
five at Q4 end that will help contribute to Permian's return to
growth in H217
