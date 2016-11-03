Nov 3 New Silkroad Culturaltainment Ltd -

* Macrolink has entered into financial arrangement

* Macrolink will pledge (i) 841.2 million shares and (ii) 336.5 million offer shares under agreement

* Deal in relation to provision of syndicated term loan facilities to Macrolink for purpose of funding open offer.

* Macrolink has entered into financial arrangement with a licensed bank in hong kong Source text (bit.ly/2eCXr3b) Further company coverage: