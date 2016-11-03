Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 3 SHS Viveon AG :
* Board resolves cost optimization program for 2017
* Achieved a growth in sales of 4 percent to 19.154 million euros ($21.24 million) in the first three quarters
* 9-month EBITDA improved by 488,000 euros to 333,000 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9020 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)