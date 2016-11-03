Nov 3 Sparebank 1 SR Bank ASA :

* Says Pillar 2 requirement fulfilled

* Pillar 2 requirement for Sparebank 1 SR-Bank stands at 2 pct of risk-weighted balance

* Requirement for pure core capital for Sparebank 1 SR-Bank after this announcement will be 13.5 pct at end of 2016