UPDATE 3-UBS hopes Trump policies will boost wealth management
* Shares down more than 3 pct by 1225 GMT (Adds comments by CEO and analyst, detail from news conference, updates share price reaction)
Nov 3 Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd
* Lei Fugui has tendered his resignation as an executive director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares down more than 3 pct by 1225 GMT (Adds comments by CEO and analyst, detail from news conference, updates share price reaction)
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Nyca Partners, the venture capital firm launched by former Visa Inc President Hans Morris, successfully closed fundraising for its second fund to invest in financial technology startups.
* Home Point Financial to acquire Stonegate Mortgage corporation