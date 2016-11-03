BRIEF-Breaking Data Corp provides update on GIVEMESPORT acquisition
* Breaking Data Corp provides update on GIVEMESPORT acquisition
Nov 3 Singapore Telecommunications Limited :
* Amended assessments amount to a$326 million, comprising primary tax of A$268 mln and interest of A$58 mln
* Does not agree with ATO's amended assessments
* Singapore telecommunications' Australian unit, Singapore Telecom Australia Investments Pty Limited has received amended tax assessments from Australian Tax Office
* Singtel Australia Investment , would be entitled to a corresponding refund of withholding tax, estimated at A$89 mln
* It is anticipated that STAI will pay a minimum amount of 50% of assessed primary tax by 28 december 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Order value amounts to 195,000 Swedish crowns ($22,098.07)
* Intel -impact of equity investments and interest and other, net for 2017 is estimated to be about $900 million on gaap basis, and about $500 million on non-GAAP basis