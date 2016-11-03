BRIEF-Home POINT FINANCIAL to acquire Stonegate Mortgage Corp
* Home Point Financial to acquire Stonegate Mortgage corporation
Nov 3 Indian Overseas Bank :
* Says issue of 9.24% Basel III compliant tier II bonds series I in the nature of promissory notes of 8 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2ff8qmR Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
Jan 27 Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia Inc :
Jan 27 Harris Corp, whose technology is used by the U.S. defense, said it would sell its government IT services business to an affiliate of private equity investment firm Veritas Capital for $690 million in cash.