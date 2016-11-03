BRIEF-Home POINT FINANCIAL to acquire Stonegate Mortgage Corp
* Home Point Financial to acquire Stonegate Mortgage corporation
Nov 3 Balder :
* Q3 profit from property management 600 million Swedish crowns ($67.09 million) versus 535 million crowns year ago
* Q3 rental income 1.38 billion crowns versus 661 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9430 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 27 Harris Corp, whose technology is used by the U.S. defense, said it would sell its government IT services business to an affiliate of private equity investment firm Veritas Capital for $690 million in cash.