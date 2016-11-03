BRIEF-Select Medical Holdings Corp announces estimate of fourth quarter results
* Select Medical Holdings Corporation announces estimate of results for fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016 in connection with refinancing discussions
Nov 3 Golden Meditech Holdings Ltd
* GM Investment, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into conditional settlement agreement
* agreement with PAGAC and Fortress
* PAGAC agrees to withhold its claims in respect of put option and notice
* Agreement sum of us$180 million
* GM Investment obtains full authority from Fortress to recover from Sanpower Funtalk outstanding sale proceeds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SpA :
* Aurinia selects Worldwide Clinical Trials as its CRO for Phase 3 lupus nephritis trial