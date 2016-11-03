Nov 3 Golden Meditech Holdings Ltd

* GM Investment, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into conditional settlement agreement

* agreement with PAGAC and Fortress

* PAGAC agrees to withhold its claims in respect of put option and notice

* Agreement sum of us$180 million

* GM Investment obtains full authority from Fortress to recover from Sanpower Funtalk outstanding sale proceeds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: