BRIEF-Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings to sell part of stake in securities unit to Tochigi Bank
* Says the co plans to sell part of stake in its Tochigi-based securities unit to Tochigi Bank Ltd
Nov 3 South China Financial Holdings Ltd :
* Purchaser (a wholly-owned subsidiary of company) and vendors entered into agreement
* Deal for consideration of HK$20 mln
* Pursuant to deal purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire entire issued share capital of target companies
* Purchaser is Perfect Mind Ventures Limited; target company 2 is Golden Ways; target company 1 is Media Bonus
* Ng, chairman of board is vendor 1 and vendor 2.
* Said on Thursday 20.0 million euros ($21.32 million) loan facility has been raised from Halkbank AS for the financing of the Company's ongoing project "Gebze Center Hotel and Annexed Building", with a tenure of 5 years including first two years without principal repayment and with interest payment on a quarterly basis
* Says the company and co's wholly owned subsidiary Senshu Ikeda Bank Ltd formed a business alliance with Tokyo TY Financial Group Inc and its wholly owned units Tokyo Tomin Bank Limited, Yachiyo Bank Ltd and ShinGinko Tokyo Limited