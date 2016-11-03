BRIEF-Dogus REIT secures EUR 20.0 mln for the financing of Gebze Center Hotel and Annexed Building project

* Said on Thursday 20.0 million euros ($21.32 million) loan facility has been raised from Halkbank AS for the financing of the Company's ongoing project "Gebze Center Hotel and Annexed Building", with a tenure of 5 years including first two years without principal repayment and with interest payment on a quarterly basis