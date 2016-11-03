UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 3 Petros Petropoulos SA :
* 9 month turnover 71.8 million euros ($79.60 million) versus 57.2 million euros year ago
* 9 month EBITDA 4.5 million euros versus 4.3 million euros year ago
* 9 month profit 1.8 million euros versus 0.7 million euros year ago Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9020 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources