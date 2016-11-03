Nov 3 Ask SA :

* Ask and Paragon Group enter into a memorandum of understanding with a view to merger of Ask with Paragon's Identification Division

* Agreement provides for contribution by Paragon to Ask of shares of Paragon Identification Companies (PID)

* Closing of transaction should take place at the latest in Q1 of 2017

* Operation would result in a contribution to Ask of 100 percent of shares of Paragon Identification

* Paragon Group LTD would receive new Ask shares representing 77.5 percent on a fully diluted basis of share capital of new group

* Paragon Group would subscribe for ordinary bonds of Ask to value 10.0 million euros ($11.1 million) and to issuance of convertible bonds for amount of 10.0 million euros