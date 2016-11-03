Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 3 Ask SA :
* Ask and Paragon Group enter into a memorandum of understanding with a view to merger of Ask with Paragon's Identification Division
* Agreement provides for contribution by Paragon to Ask of shares of Paragon Identification Companies (PID)
* Closing of transaction should take place at the latest in Q1 of 2017
* Operation would result in a contribution to Ask of 100 percent of shares of Paragon Identification
* Paragon Group LTD would receive new Ask shares representing 77.5 percent on a fully diluted basis of share capital of new group
* Paragon Group would subscribe for ordinary bonds of Ask to value 10.0 million euros ($11.1 million) and to issuance of convertible bonds for amount of 10.0 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9013 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)