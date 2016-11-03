Nov 3 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CPSC - KTM North America recalls about 1,200 model year 2017 KTM brand,Husqvarna motorcycles brand closed-course/competition only motorcycles

* U.S. CPSC - five KTM models are being recalled: 150 XC-W, 250 XC-W, 300 XC-W, 350 SX-F AND 450 XC-F

* U.S. CPSC - three Husqvarna models are being recalled: TC 250, TX 300 AND FC 350

* U.S. CPSC - KTM motorcycles being recalled due to crash hazard

