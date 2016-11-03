AbbVie revenue rises 6.2 pct
Jan 27 AbbVie Inc reported a 6.2 percent rise in quarterly net revenue, helped by demand for its flagship $15 billion-a-year arthritis treatment, Humira.
Nov 3 Symantec Corp :
* Symantec- Q2 loss per share $0.23
* Reaffirms FY2018 eps guidance
* Q2 non GAAP earnings per share $0.30
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $978.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Symantec Corp - Q2 revenue $979 million versus $906 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $978.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 AbbVie Inc reported a 6.2 percent rise in quarterly net revenue, helped by demand for its flagship $15 billion-a-year arthritis treatment, Humira.
* Harvest One announces increase to size of previously announced financing related to acquisition of ACMPR licensed medical cannabis producer United Greeneries...
* Qtrly total operating revenues $176 million versus $146 million