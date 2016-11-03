BRIEF-Republic Bancorp Inc reports
* Republic Bancorp, Inc finishes 2016 with strong fourth quarter and annual net income growth
Nov 4 Hortonworks Inc :
* Hortonworks -on November 2, 2016, co entered into $30 mln two-year senior secured revolving credit agreement with silicon valley bank - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2e6BfCc] Further company coverage:
* Republic Bancorp, Inc finishes 2016 with strong fourth quarter and annual net income growth
* Oppenheimer Holdings Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings and announces quarterly dividend
* TCF reports quarterly net income of $50.1 million, or 27 cents per share and annual net income of $212.1 million, or $1.15 per share