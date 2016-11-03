BRIEF-Republic Bancorp Inc reports
* Republic Bancorp, Inc finishes 2016 with strong fourth quarter and annual net income growth
Nov 3 Avis Budget Group Inc
* On Oct 31, 2016, Avis Budget Group Inc's subsidiary Avis Budget Car Rental entered into a letter agreement with General Motors
* Agreement is for purchase of vehicles from dealers for 2017 vehicle model year
* As per agreement, GM will make 2017 model year vehicles available to co's subsidiary
* Avis Budget Group Inc - GM will make the model year vehicles available under terms and conditions of gm's 2017 my daily rental vn9 purchase program
* As per agreement, GM or a GM subsidiary/affiliate will purchase 2017 model year vehicles tendered by abg
* Oppenheimer Holdings Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings and announces quarterly dividend
* TCF reports quarterly net income of $50.1 million, or 27 cents per share and annual net income of $212.1 million, or $1.15 per share