BRIEF-Republic Bancorp Inc reports
* Republic Bancorp, Inc finishes 2016 with strong fourth quarter and annual net income growth
Nov 3 Inter Pipeline Ltd
* Inter Pipeline announces increase to monthly cash dividend
* Sets October cash dividend of C$0.135per share
* Inter Pipeline Ltd- Board of directors has approved a 3.8 percent increase to its monthly cash dividend from $0.13 to $0.135 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Republic Bancorp, Inc finishes 2016 with strong fourth quarter and annual net income growth
* Oppenheimer Holdings Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings and announces quarterly dividend
* TCF reports quarterly net income of $50.1 million, or 27 cents per share and annual net income of $212.1 million, or $1.15 per share