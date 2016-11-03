Nov 3 Telenet Group Holding NV :

* Issuance and pricing of a new 1.6 billion euros ($1.78 billion) and a $1.5 billion term loan due 2025

* New Euro term loan carries a margin of 3.25 pct over EURIBOR with a 0 pct floor and was issued at par

* New USD term loan carries a margin of 3.00 pct over LIBOR with a 0 pct floor and was issued at 99.50%