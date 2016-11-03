Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 3 Telenet Group Holding NV :
* Issuance and pricing of a new 1.6 billion euros ($1.78 billion) and a $1.5 billion term loan due 2025
* New Euro term loan carries a margin of 3.25 pct over EURIBOR with a 0 pct floor and was issued at par
* New USD term loan carries a margin of 3.00 pct over LIBOR with a 0 pct floor and was issued at 99.50% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9009 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)