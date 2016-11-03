Nov 4 Nzx Ltd

* Announces conclusion of a review it has been undertaking to reshape its new zealand and australian agri businesses

* Advises that it has entered into a binding sale and purchase agreement to sell the clear grain exchange to nathan cattle

* These businesses are currently being restructured into a single trans-tasman business

* Terms of the sales are confidential, but are not material to group earnings

