BRIEF-Provident Financial Services reports Q4 earnings per share $0.35
* Provident Financial Services Inc announces fourth quarter and full year earnings, declares increased quarterly cash dividend and sets annual meeting date
Nov 3 Southside Bancshares Inc :
* Southside Bancshares Inc increases the cash dividend and declares special cash dividend
* Southside Bancshares Inc - board declared a special cash dividend of $0.05 per common share
* Southside Bancshares Inc - increase to regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 to $0.25 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Provident Financial Services Inc announces fourth quarter and full year earnings, declares increased quarterly cash dividend and sets annual meeting date
DUBAI/KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/LONDON, Jan 27 The first independent audit of Saudi Aramco's oil reserves has confirmed the state oil company's own figures, sources familiar with the situation said, ahead of its planned share market listing next year.
* Endurance announces results of special general meeting of shareholders in connection with acquisition by SOMPO