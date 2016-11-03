Nov 3 Chesapeake Energy Corp :

* Chesapeake Energy says Chesapeake has engaged in discussions with the DOJ and SEC about oil and gas properties related accounting matters Source text: (bit.ly/2eEKJ41) Further company coverage: