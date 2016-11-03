BRIEF-Provident Financial Services reports Q4 earnings per share $0.35
* Provident Financial Services Inc announces fourth quarter and full year earnings, declares increased quarterly cash dividend and sets annual meeting date
Nov 3 Chesapeake Energy Corp :
* Chesapeake Energy - received DOJ subpoena and a voluntary document request from SEC seeking information on a certain accounting methodology - sec filing
* Chesapeake - SEC seeking information on accounting methodology for acquisition and classification of oil and natural gas properties, related matters
* Chesapeake Energy says Chesapeake has engaged in discussions with the DOJ and SEC about oil and gas properties related accounting matters Source text: (bit.ly/2eEKJ41) Further company coverage:
DUBAI/KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/LONDON, Jan 27 The first independent audit of Saudi Aramco's oil reserves has confirmed the state oil company's own figures, sources familiar with the situation said, ahead of its planned share market listing next year.
* Endurance announces results of special general meeting of shareholders in connection with acquisition by SOMPO