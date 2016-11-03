BRIEF-Republic Bancorp Inc reports
* Republic Bancorp, Inc finishes 2016 with strong fourth quarter and annual net income growth
Nov 3 PPL Corp
* PPL Corp - expects to reiterate its 2016 forecast of reported earnings of $2.55 to $2.70 per share
* PPL Corp - expects to reiterate 2016 ongoing earnings of $2.30 to $2.45 per share, as well as its 2017 earnings forecast of $2.05 to $2.25 per share
* PPL Corp - expects to reiterate its forecast of compound annual earnings per share growth rate of 5 pct to 6 pct from 2017 to 2020 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2esT4dr] Further company coverage:
* Oppenheimer Holdings Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings and announces quarterly dividend
* TCF reports quarterly net income of $50.1 million, or 27 cents per share and annual net income of $212.1 million, or $1.15 per share