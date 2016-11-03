Nov 3 PPL Corp

* PPL Corp - expects to reiterate its 2016 forecast of reported earnings of $2.55 to $2.70 per share

* PPL Corp - expects to reiterate 2016 ongoing earnings of $2.30 to $2.45 per share, as well as its 2017 earnings forecast of $2.05 to $2.25 per share

* PPL Corp - expects to reiterate its forecast of compound annual earnings per share growth rate of 5 pct to 6 pct from 2017 to 2020