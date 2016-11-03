AbbVie revenue rises 6.2 pct
Jan 27 AbbVie Inc reported a 6.2 percent rise in quarterly net revenue, helped by demand for its flagship $15 billion-a-year arthritis treatment, Humira.
Nov 4 UPS :
* UPS board announces quarterly dividend
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Harvest One announces increase to size of previously announced financing related to acquisition of ACMPR licensed medical cannabis producer United Greeneries...
* Qtrly total operating revenues $176 million versus $146 million