BRIEF-Republic Bancorp Inc reports
* Republic Bancorp, Inc finishes 2016 with strong fourth quarter and annual net income growth
Nov 3 Ebay Inc
* Ebay Inc - for Q4, company expects GAAP earnings per diluted share from continuing operations in the range of $1.15 - $1.25 - SEC filing
* Ebay Inc - updating Q4 GAAP EPS from continuing operations outlook to reflect sale of additional shares of Mercadolibre Inc common stock Source text: (bit.ly/2ejmDdL) Further company coverage:
* Republic Bancorp, Inc finishes 2016 with strong fourth quarter and annual net income growth
* Oppenheimer Holdings Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings and announces quarterly dividend
* TCF reports quarterly net income of $50.1 million, or 27 cents per share and annual net income of $212.1 million, or $1.15 per share