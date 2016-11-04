Nov 4 ISA Holdings Ltd :

* Unaudited condensed results for the six months ended Aug. 31

* Six-month turnover increased by 71 pct to R76.8 million

* Six-month profit before other income and expenses increased by 66 pct to R32.2 million

* Six-month diluted headline earnings per share at 9.8 cents versus 6.0 cents year earlier

* Board has not declared an interim dividend