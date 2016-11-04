Nov 4 Euronext Nv

* Euronext announces volumes for october 2016

* Euronext nv - average daily volume on equity index derivatives for october 2016 was 202,246 contracts, up +0.4%

* Euronext nv - average daily volume on individual equity derivatives for october 2016 came to 207,184 contracts, down -11.2%

* Euronext nv - average daily volume on commodities derivatives for october 2016 was 48,740 contracts, down -14.7%