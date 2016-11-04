UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 4 Advent International:
* Sale of ordinary shares in DFS Furniture Plc
* Funds managed by it have sold 25.7 million ordinary shares in DFS Furniture Plc
* Sale at a price of £2.40 per ordinary share, raising gross proceeds of £61.7 million
* Shares sold represent in aggregate approximately 12.1 pct of issued share capital of company
* Following settlement, seller will hold 25.7 million ordinary shares of co, representing approximately 12.1 pct of its issued share capital
* Jefferies International Limited and UBS Limited acted as bookrunners and placing agents in relation to placing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources