Santander senior non-preferred debut gets over 3.25bn of demand
LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - Books on Banco Santander's debut five-year senior non-preferred bond are in excess of 3.25bn, according to a lead.
Nov 4 Eurocommercial Properties Nv
* Eurocommercial properties - the direct investment result for 3 month period to 30 september increased by 7.9% to 26.8 million compared with 24.9 million
* Eurocommercial properties - net property income, including jv, for the three months to 30 september 2016 increased by 9.9% to 40.6 million
* Q1 rental income eur 45.2 million versus eur 42.9 million year ago
* Q1 net property income eur 37.9 million versus eur 36.4 million year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 26 Whirlpool Corp, the world's largest maker of home appliances, said its fourth-quarter profit remained unchanged as acquisition costs offset higher sales from North America, its largest market.
* Value Partners Ltd and Value Partners Hong Kong Ltd reprimanded , fined HK$2 million each by securities and futures commission