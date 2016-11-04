Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 4 Kpn :
* KPN to invest in technology investment fund keen venture partners
* KPN Ventures, venturing arm of KPN, has entered into agreement with KEEN VENTURE PARTNERS LLP to invest 10 million euros ($11.09 million) in its newly launched technology investment fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9014 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)