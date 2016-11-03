BRIEF-Aurinia selects Worldwide Clinical Trials as its CRO for Phase 3 lupus nephritis trial
* Aurinia selects Worldwide Clinical Trials as its CRO for Phase 3 lupus nephritis trial
Nov 4 Mayne Pharma Group Ltd
* Continues to believe these investigations will not have a material impact on its future earnings
* No assurance can be given as to timing or outcome of investigation
* Disclosed that it was one of several generic companies to receive a subpoena from Antitrust Division Of Us Department Of Justice
* Investigation relating to Mayne Pharma is focused on doxycycline hyclate delayed-release tablets and potassium chloride powders
* Antitrust division of US department of justice seeking information relating to marketing, pricing and sales of select generic products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 AbbVie Inc reported a 6.2 percent rise in quarterly net revenue, helped by demand for its flagship $15 billion-a-year arthritis treatment, Humira.
* Celgene receives positive CHMP opinion to expand REVLIMID (lenalidomide) indication as monotherapy for the maintenance treatment of patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (mm) after autologous stem cell transplantation