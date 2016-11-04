UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 3 Dalian Wanda Group:
* Wanda Acquires Dick Clark for $1 billion, Entering into TV Production
* Dalian Wanda Group - after the acquisition is completed, DCP's management will remain in its entirety
* Dalian Wanda Group - DCP's revenue and profit will show strong increases year by year Source text: bit.ly/2eZMTxU
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources