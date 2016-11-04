SMA Solar forecasts decline in 2017 results on drop in prices
FRANKFURT, Jan 26 SMA Solar, the world's largest maker of solar inverters, forecast a decline in sales and earnings for this year due to high price pressure.
Nov 4 Schibsted :
* Q3 EBITDA ex-investment phase NOK 756 million (Reuters poll 683 million), up 13 pct vs Q3 2015
* Schibsted Q3 revenues NOK 3,798 million (Reuters poll NOK 3.80 billion) vs NOK 3,673 mln in Q3 2015
* Q3 pretax result NOK 392 million (Reuters poll NOK 316 million) vs NOK 965 mln in Q3 2015
* Says "Schibsted reported its highest ever gross operating profit number for a third quarter. This was a result of continuing revenue growth and improved profitability margins in the online classifieds operations as well as online growth and significant cost reductions in the media houses"
* Keeps guidance of 15-20 percent revenue growth in online classifieds for mid to long term
* says in Spain, revenue growth is expected to reaccelerate in 2017 as a result of product enhancements and better market conditions
* Investments in online classifieds in full year 2016 are expected to be in the range EUR 90-95 million (compared to EUR 95.6 million in 2015).
* Says in 2017, the investments in online classifieds are expected to go significantly down.
* Says our newspapers in Norway and Sweden continue to face negative revenue development driven by rapid decline in print advertising
* Says EBITDA of the other/headquarters segment, which includes product and technology investments, is estimated to be negative NOK 650-700 million in the full year 2016
* Says investment level (in other/headquarter) is likely to go slightly up on a full year basis in 2017, before we are able to take out efficiency effects and reduce duplication of efforts in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)
* 2016 fiscal year sales of around 940 million euros ($1.01 billion) and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of over 140 million euros with depreciation and amortization of around 75 million euros
