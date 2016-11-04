Nov 4 Nordic Nanovector ASA :

* Says independent Safety Review Committee (SRC) for the ongoing Lymrit 37-01 clinical trial of Betalutin in relapsed/refractory NHL, has recommended escalating the dose of Betalutin in Arm 4 from 15 MBq/kg to 20 MBq/kg following pre -dosing with 100 mg/m2 lilotomab Source text for Eikon:

