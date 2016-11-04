Nov 4 Tongaat Hulett Ltd :

* Operating profit for half year is expected to be R1,350 billion (2015: R1,276 billion)

* Headline earnings are expected to be approximately r631 million, compared to R607 million

* Results for six months include an improvement in sugar revenue and operating profit

* Headline earnings per share for year are expected to be approximately 547 cents per share (2015: 527 cents per share)