Santander senior non-preferred debut gets over 3.25bn of demand
LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - Books on Banco Santander's debut five-year senior non-preferred bond are in excess of 3.25bn, according to a lead.
Nov 4 Nsi Nv :
* Guidance for the direct result is maintained at 0.31- 0.33 euros per share for 2016
* 9 month net rental income 53.6 million euros versus 50.2 million euros year ago
* Financial occupancy rate up 1.9 pct to 79.2 pct year-to-date
* 9 month total direct result 33.0 million euros versus 37.3 million euros year ago
* Expects a further improvement in our occupancy rate in Q4 2016 and in 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2ekdNfU Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 26 Whirlpool Corp, the world's largest maker of home appliances, said its fourth-quarter profit remained unchanged as acquisition costs offset higher sales from North America, its largest market.
* Value Partners Ltd and Value Partners Hong Kong Ltd reprimanded , fined HK$2 million each by securities and futures commission