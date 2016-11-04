Nov 4 Sponda Oyj :

* Q3 total revenue 66.3 million euros ($73.59 million) versus 56.7 million euros year ago

* Q3 operating profit 37.2 million euros versus 38.3 million euros year ago

* Is revising its prospects for 2016

* Estimates that net operating income for 2016 will amount to 189-194 million euros (previously 182-192 million euros)

* Estimates that company adjusted epra earnings in 2016 will amount to 111-116 million euros (previously 102-114 million euros)