Santander senior non-preferred debut gets over 3.25bn of demand
LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - Books on Banco Santander's debut five-year senior non-preferred bond are in excess of 3.25bn, according to a lead.
Nov 4 Van Lanschot Nv
* Q3 result in line with first two quarters of 2016
* Q3 client assets advance to 67.9 billion on favourable market performance and asset management's net inflows
* Strategy 2020 implementation on schedule
* Van lanschot nv - phase-in common equity tier i ratio rising further to 18.4%, well above target of 15-17%
* " capital position continued to develop strongly in the quarter, with the phase-in common equity tier i ratioi rising further to 18.4%, well above our target of 15-17%" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 26 Whirlpool Corp, the world's largest maker of home appliances, said its fourth-quarter profit remained unchanged as acquisition costs offset higher sales from North America, its largest market.
* Value Partners Ltd and Value Partners Hong Kong Ltd reprimanded , fined HK$2 million each by securities and futures commission