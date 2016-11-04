Nov 4 Van Lanschot Nv

* Q3 result in line with first two quarters of 2016

* Q3 client assets advance to 67.9 billion on favourable market performance and asset management's net inflows

* Strategy 2020 implementation on schedule

* Van lanschot nv - phase-in common equity tier i ratio rising further to 18.4%, well above target of 15-17%

* " capital position continued to develop strongly in the quarter, with the phase-in common equity tier i ratioi rising further to 18.4%, well above our target of 15-17%" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)