Santander senior non-preferred debut gets over 3.25bn of demand
LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - Books on Banco Santander's debut five-year senior non-preferred bond are in excess of 3.25bn, according to a lead.
Nov 4 Euronext Nv
* average daily transaction value on euronext cash order book for october 2016 stood at eur 6,328 million, down -18.2% compared to october 2015 but up 9.5% compared to q3 average daily volume
* On a year-to-date basis, overall average daily volume on euronext derivatives stands at 487,320 contracts (-10.3% compared to end of october 2015) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 26 Whirlpool Corp, the world's largest maker of home appliances, said its fourth-quarter profit remained unchanged as acquisition costs offset higher sales from North America, its largest market.
* Value Partners Ltd and Value Partners Hong Kong Ltd reprimanded , fined HK$2 million each by securities and futures commission