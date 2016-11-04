Nov 4 Euronext Nv

* average daily transaction value on euronext cash order book for october 2016 stood at eur 6,328 million, down -18.2% compared to october 2015 but up 9.5% compared to q3 average daily volume

* On a year-to-date basis, overall average daily volume on euronext derivatives stands at 487,320 contracts (-10.3% compared to end of october 2015)