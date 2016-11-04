Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 4 Ixonos Oyj :
* Q3 turnover 3.0 million euros ($3.33 million) versus 3.5 million euros year ago
* Q3 operating loss 2.0 million euros versus loss 2.5 million euros year ago
* 2016 operating profit is expected to improve as compared to its performance in 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9007 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)