Nov 4 Ratos AB
* Ratos AB: Arcus prepares for IPO
* Says Arcus intend to list the company's shares on the Oslo
Stock Exchange
* Says Arcus is one of the leading
wine and spirits suppliers in the Nordic region
* Says listing of Arcus is expected to deliver a strong and
diversified long-term ownership base that can support the
company's continued growth strategy and strengthen its market
position
* Says Arcus had sales of about NOK 2,572m and adjusted
EBITDA of about NOK 340m per rolling 12 months as of 30
September 2016.
* Ratos's holding in Arcus amounts to 83%
* Says ABG Sundal Collier ASA and Skandinaviska Enskilda
Banken AB (Publ), have been appointed joint global coordinators
and joint bookrunners for the listing, with Carnegie AS as joint
bookrunner
* Advokatfirmaet Wiersholm AS will serve as legal advisor to
Arcus and Ratos.
