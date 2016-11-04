Nov 4 Ratos AB

* Ratos AB: Arcus prepares for IPO

* Says Arcus intend to list the company's shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange

* Says Arcus is one of the leading wine and spirits suppliers in the Nordic region

* Says listing of Arcus is expected to deliver a strong and diversified long-term ownership base that can support the company's continued growth strategy and strengthen its market position

* Says Arcus had sales of about NOK 2,572m and adjusted EBITDA of about NOK 340m per rolling 12 months as of 30 September 2016.

* Ratos's holding in Arcus amounts to 83%

* Says ABG Sundal Collier ASA and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ), have been appointed joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the listing, with Carnegie AS as joint bookrunner

* Advokatfirmaet Wiersholm AS will serve as legal advisor to Arcus and Ratos. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)