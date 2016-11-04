Nov 4 Tata Sons Ltd

* Tata Sons statement on organisational changes

* Tata Sons says Harish Bhat, in addition to his responsibilities for marketing and customer centricity, will henceforth also be responsible for managing the Tata brand

* Tata Sons Ltd says Gopichand Katragadda will continue to be the group chief technology officer.

* Tata Sons - group human resources responsibilities will be overseen by S Padmanabhan, in addition to his existing responsibilities of leading Tata Business Excellence Group.

* Tata Sons says Sanjay Singh will oversee the public affairs function out of the Delhi office.

* Tata Sons Ltd - Mukund Rajan will continue to be responsible for ethics & sustainability

* Tata Sons - Nirmalya Kumar, N S Rajan and Madhu Kannan have decided to explore options outside Tata Sons and have left the services of the company

* Tata Sons Ltd - Mukund Rajan will take additional responsibility of overseeing operations of overseas representative offices of co in USA, Singapore, Dubai, China Source text : bit.ly/2e7QfzH Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)