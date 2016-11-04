Nov 4 Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd

* cross guarantee agreement was entered into between Xing Yuan Dong and JinBei

* Xing Yuan Dong and Jinbei group will provide cross guarantees to each other's banking facilities in maximum amount of rmb600 million