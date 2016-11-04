UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 4 China Sky Chemical Fibre Co Ltd :
* Auction of machineries of Tianjian Special Polymede Fibre Technology Fujian Co was unsuccessful
* Company has been informed by its PRC solicitors that it is likely that a second round of auction will be held
* Refers to previous announcements made by co in relation to lawsuits and winding-up proceedings filed against co subsidiaries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources