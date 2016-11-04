UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 4 Wuling Motors Holdings Ltd -
* Yuan Zhijun has been appointed as an executive director, chairman of board
* Yang Jianyong has been appointed as an executive director
* resignation of Sun Shaoli as an executive director
* Resignation of Wei Hongwen as an executive director, chairman of board Source text (bit.ly/2fiLzXw) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources