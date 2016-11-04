Nov 4 SM Wirtschaftsberatungs AG :

* 9mth profit increased by more than 150% to 960 thousand euros ($1.07 million)(previous year: 381 thousand euros)

* 9-month revenue 4.381 million euros(year ago: 3.303 million euros)