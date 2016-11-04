Nov 4 Alpha Trust Mutual Fund And Alternative Investment Fund Management SA :

* Proposes to increase share capital by 0.11 euros ($0.1221) per share

* Proposes 1:4 reverse split, by increasing share price from 0.41 euros to 1.64 euros

* Proposes 0.64 euros per share cash return by decreasing share price from 1.64 euros to 1.00 euros Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9009 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)