Nov 4 Addchance Holdings Ltd -

* Board wishes to announce that company is in negotiation with potential investors for subscription of new shares

* Co is currently in discussion with independent third parties on possible disposals of its interests in certain subsidiaries

* Applied for resumption of trading of shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. On monday, 7 november