Nov 4 Ab Skf

* SKF informed of initiation of lawsuit pertaining to settlement with the European Commission

* SKF says has been informed of initiation of a lawsuit, with a claim for damages, by BMW and several group companies against bearing manufacturers, including SKF

* SKF says amount of damages, if any, should SKF be found liable, is at this stage not possible to determine

* Simliar lawsuit filed by Peugeot in March Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)